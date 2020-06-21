Better Mississippi holds Juneteenth Forum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Better Mississippi Foundation held a Black Lives Matter Juneteenth Forum to discuss the dialogue of social justice and reform within the state.

The event was held at Fourth Avenue in downtown Jackson Saturday afternoon.

Among the topics were what needed to be done to improve the law enforcement as well as economics and reparations for African Americans.

I don’t want us to get so lost waiting for reparation that we don’t get out there and work for ourselves. We have to remind our folks that despite the fact that we have been given the short end of the stick, there are some people in our community who have done well, not as many people we want, but we have to figure out a way to latch them on to aspiring entrepreneurs and people who want to make an economic difference in our communities and allow them to begin to work together,” said State District 29 Representative Abe Hudson.

Others on the panel were Hinds County District Attorney Jody Ownes, Hinds County Administration Jennifer Riley Collins and Trey Baker who is the National Director for African American Engagement for Joe Biden for President.

