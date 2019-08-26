Better salary, more benefits say A T & T employees

Dozens of employees took time off work, on strike to protest what they say are unfair labor practices. They gathered at the corner of Capitol and Lamar Streets In Jackson Monday afternoon

Michael Bishop is a union guy. Executive Vice President of local 3511 Communication Workers of America, or CWA to be specific. He says “A fair contract is fair wages for our employees, affordable healthcare for our employees and job security is also an important factor for our employees.”

Eric Brown, an AT&T Facility technician said protesting is step one toward having their demands met.

“In this political arena there is actually a discourse as it relates to unions and this is part of the process,” Brown said.

Jim Kimberly, the AT&T Spokesperson released a statement about the protests:

“Our bargaining team is negotiating this contract with CWA leaders in the same way we have successfully done with other CWA contracts over the years. We listen and engage in substantive discussions and share proposals back and forth until we reach agreement.”

AT&T added that they are looking forward to productive negotiations and will remain committed to reaching a fair agreement between all parties involved.