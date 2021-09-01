Beverly Harris Williams announces campaign for Hinds County sheriff

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former FBI Agent Beverly Harris Williams announced her campaign for sheriff of Hinds County on Wednesday.

Williams is a Jackson native with more than 30 years of experience working in law enforcement. She worked as a supervisor for the Jackson Police Department before working as a special agent for the FBI. Now, she’s looking to become the first female sheriff of Hinds County.

“By increasing our community engagement, we got to instill this trust back in law enforcement. We got to do that by increasing the number of deputies, not only in Jackson, but in rural counties the depend on us. Also by partnering with state, local and federal law enforcement officers to aggressively address crime issues and gun violence within our county. We must restore order,” said Williams.

She joins a long list of candidates hoping to fill the seat of the late Sheriff Lee Vance. The election will be held on November 2.