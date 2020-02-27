Bicycle shop helping survivor of deadly Clinton house fire

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Gluckstadt bicycle shop is organizing a fundraiser to help the father who survived a Clinton house fire. The fire killed the wife of Jake Presley and his six children. Presley suffered severe injuries from the fire and has been recovering at the hospital.

According to Bicycle Revolution’s Facebook page, the fundraiser will be on Saturday, February 29, at their location in Gluckstadt. All proceeds will go to the Presley Family Fund and benefit Jake.

Raffle tickets are on sale from now until February 29 at Bicycle Revolution. Tickets are $10.

The event will also include a self-supported bike ride, food, music and a silent auction.

