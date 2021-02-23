Bicyclist killed in a hit and run on Nissan Drive

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is dead after a hit and run accident on Nissan Drive in Canton.

On Tuesday, around 7:00 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to the accident involving a bicyclist and a vehicle.

Investigators said the preliminary investigation shows that a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Nissan Dr and killed.

According to MHP, the vehicle left the scene traveling south on Nissan Drive. There is no vehicle information available at this time.

The name of bicyclist is pending notification of next of kin.

If anyone has information, notify the Mississippi Highway Patrol. This accident is under investigation.