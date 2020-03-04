Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, revitalizes campaign

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden addresses a Super Tuesday event in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A resurgent Joe Biden has scored sweeping victories on Super Tuesday, and he has now picked up the endorsement of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Bloomberg announced Wednesday he is ending his Democratic presidential bid and endorsing Biden. Biden scored victories from Texas to Massachusetts in Super Tuesday primary voting. But his rival Bernie Sanders seized the biggest prize with a win in California that ensured he would drive the Democrats’ nomination fight for the foreseeable future.

Biden and Sanders battled for delegates as 14 states and one U.S. territory held a series of high-stakes elections in the most significant day of voting in the party’s 2020 presidential nomination fight.