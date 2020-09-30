Biden endorses U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV/AP) – Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy received an endorsement from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In a statement, Biden said, “A lifelong Mississippian, Mike Espy has spent his career working to improve the lives of Mississippi’s working families. From his times as the first Black congressman from Mississippi since Reconstruction, to his critical leadership as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to his role helping to build a strong rural economy across the South, Mike Espy has the experience to move Mississippi forward.

Espy responded to the endorsement on social media. He said, “Joe Biden unites and heals. He has dignity and empathy. He has dignity and empathy. He is the leader our country needs right now to move forward. I am deeply honored to receive his official endorsement today.”

.@JoeBiden unites and heals. He has dignity and empathy. He is the leader our country needs right now to move forward.



I am deeply honored to receive his official endorsement today. pic.twitter.com/EQwUIlk4cq — Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) September 30, 2020

Espy is running against incumbent U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.). Hyde-Smith was appointed to the Senate in the spring of 2018 to temporarily succeed longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran after he resigned because of health concerns. She defeated Espy in a November 2018 special election to fill the rest of the six-year term that Cochran started.

On August 25, Mike Espy accepted the invitation of WJTV 12 News for a televised and streamed online debate. The debate would be broadcast on stations across the state, including WJTV and WHLT. Hyde-Smith has yet to accept the debate invitation.

LATEST STORIES: