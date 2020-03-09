Biden, Sanders deploy surrogates ahead of election day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Election day is Tuesday and campaigns across Mississippi are organizing.

After former Vice President Joe Biden’s big rally at Tougaloo College this weekend, he deployed former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick to keep his presence in Mississippi.

“I’m hoping that when people go to the polls tomorrow that they will remember that Joe Biden showed up and he’s been here before and he’ll be here again,” said Patrick.

Patrick spoke to a group of lawmakers at Godfrey’s Restaurant, encouraging them to vote Tuesday.

“I want to say to the people of Mississippi as I did inside to the members of the legislature and I have over and over again that god willing Joe Biden is elected president — look for him and his administration to show up in between elections,” he said.

Senator Bernie Sanders also has surrogates on the ground— Jackson’s Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, as well as Danny Glover, campaigned in Jackson.

Glover spent time at an assistant living facility discussing healthcare and education.

“We have to deal with education in terms of us, we got grandchildren and some of us got great-grandchildren we got some of us we have children in school and we have to make sure that public colleges and universities are free for them that they have an opportunity to go to college and be able to prosper as citizens in this 21-century economy,” Glover said.

Mississippi has 41 delegates up for grabs Tuesday, with five being super delegates.