Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – Joe Biden has chosen California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. It’s a move that fulfills the wish of Democrats clamoring to see a woman of color on a major party’s presidential ticket for the first time in history.

The 55-year-old Harris was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving as California’s attorney general. Harris competed against Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination but left the race before voting began as she struggled to raise money.

One of Harris’ standout moments of her presidential campaign came at the expense of Biden, when she slammed his past opposition to school busing.

On Wednesday, August 12, the two will deliver remarks in Wilmington, Delaware.

Democrats and Republicans reacted to the news:

I support Fmr. Vice-President Joe Biden's pick as his running mate. We have the best team to defeat Trump in November. Congratulations, @SenKamalaHarris! — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) August 11, 2020

Congratulations to my friend and fellow @HowardU alumnus, @KamalaHarris, who will join the Democratic ticket as our candidate for Vice President!



I know Kamala will be a capable, courageous leader for all Americans. I look forward to voting for her and @JoeBiden in just 84 days. pic.twitter.com/37VOqqxTMx — Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) August 11, 2020

The MS Democratic Party applauds VP @JoeBiden regarding his choice of running mate – Sen. @KamalaHarris! 👏🎊👏🎉👏



We look forward to electing President Biden and Vice President Harris into office.#BidenVP #YesWeCanAgain https://t.co/Ug38qnPozg — MS Democratic Party (@msdemocrats) August 11, 2020

A hiding, diminished, and incoherent Joe Biden didn’t just select a vice-presidential candidate, he chose the person who would actually be in charge the next four years if he is somehow able to win. Kamala Harris’ extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials to the KKK, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Biden’s candidacy, just like they would control him as president. These radical policies might be popular among liberals, but they are well outside the mainstream for most Americans. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Today’s choice of Kamala Harris confirms what we’ve long known: this year the Democratic Party will offer voters the most radically leftist ticket in American history. A ticket virtually devoid of any private sector experience and proud of it, the Biden-Harris team would seek — Lucien Smith (@LucienSmith) August 11, 2020

