Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – Joe Biden has chosen California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. It’s a move that fulfills the wish of Democrats clamoring to see a woman of color on a major party’s presidential ticket for the first time in history.
The 55-year-old Harris was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving as California’s attorney general. Harris competed against Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination but left the race before voting began as she struggled to raise money.
One of Harris’ standout moments of her presidential campaign came at the expense of Biden, when she slammed his past opposition to school busing.
On Wednesday, August 12, the two will deliver remarks in Wilmington, Delaware.
Democrats and Republicans reacted to the news:
A hiding, diminished, and incoherent Joe Biden didn’t just select a vice-presidential candidate, he chose the person who would actually be in charge the next four years if he is somehow able to win. Kamala Harris’ extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials to the KKK, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Biden’s candidacy, just like they would control him as president. These radical policies might be popular among liberals, but they are well outside the mainstream for most Americans.Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
LATEST STORIES:
- City of Jackson extends curfew due to coronavirus
- Feds offer $460 million in public transportation grants
- Digital First: MDHS working to combat decline in child care
- Woman killed in crash on MS 43 in Madison County
- Community members discuss curbing crime in Jackson