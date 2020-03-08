Biden talks healthcare, infrastructure and tariffs with 12 News in exclusive interview

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Former Vice President Joe Biden is in Jackson rallying before primary election day Tuesday in Mississippi.

Senior Political Correspondent Gerald Harris spoke exclusively with the presidential candidate before taking the stage at his campaign rally at Tougaloo College.

Biden discussed his agenda of making sure more jobs are added to Mississippi’s economy and his plan to help families living off minimum wage.

“Working people are in real trouble, they’re in deep trouble and the idea that they are getting paid below $15 minimum wage is not ideal when raising a family and you can’t get it done.”

Actress Vivica Fox has also joined the campaign efforts to increase voter support in Mississippi.

This is Biden’s second campaign event of the day. He first appeared at New Hope Baptist Church alongside U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson during their Sunday service.