Bill introduced to help fix Jackson’s water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced she introduced legislation to authorize a multipronged federal approach to help the City of Jackson with water infrastructure upgrades.

The Emergency Water Infrastructure Improvements Act would provide the city with assistance to repair its failing drinking water infrastructure through a combination of loans, loan forgiveness, and grants. The bill also requires a percentage of funds to be used for purchasing and installing new water meters and modernizing water-billing systems.

“Providing safe and reliable drinking water is a local responsibility, but there are federal programs and funds available that can be used to address these type of problems. I cannot sit back and watch Jackson schools, businesses, and residents go without water,” said Hyde-Smith. “My legislation would provide federal assistance to get Jackson on the path to providing the basic services its citizens require and deserve. It is a responsible and worthwhile plan that will require the support of the Democrats in Congress and the administration to get it done, and I look forward to their cooperation.”

The legislation would utilize resources and authorities of three agencies, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Economic Development Administration (EDA).

In the bill, Hyde-Smith proposed authorizing $47 million through the Army Corps of Engineers Section 219 program, which would allow the agency to provide assistance for the design and construction of environmental infrastructure projects.