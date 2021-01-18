Bill to expand MHP patrol introduced in Mississippi Legislature

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill that would allow the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) to patrol all of the state’s interstates is moving through the Mississippi Legislature. The effort comes after an incident that happened in early January 2021, where joyriders shut down part of I-55 in Jackson.

Jackson police responded to the incident, and some people have been arrested. While current law keeps state troopers from patrolling and responding to incidents inside larger cities, a bill that would change the rules was introduced on Monday.

“We’ve got to have law and order, and we’ve got to have a cooperative relationship between the City of Jackson Police Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. We can’t afford to have our interstate highways blocked. It’s dangerous. People may need to get to the hospital. We’ve got to have a cooperative relationship with the Jackson Police Department and the Highway Patrol,” said State Senator David Blount (D-District 29).

The bill would also allow MHP and local police to share dispatch.