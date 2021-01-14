Bill would allow MHP to patrol Jackson interstates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The drivers that shutdown I-55 in earlier this month have helped spawn a bill that could change how interstates are patrolled in Jackson.

Some senators are pushing a bill that would allow state troopers to patrol the interstate in Jackson and other Mississippi cities.

Under the current law, the Mississippi Highway Patrol is prohibited from patrolling and responding to incidents in cities with 15,000 or more people. The drag racing incident on January 1 is the driving force behind the effort.

The bill would also allow the Highway Patrol to share dispatch capabilities with larger cities. MHP released the following statement.