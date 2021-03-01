Bill would give full practice authority to nurse practitioners in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Medicaid was shot down once again this year, a bill is now in the works to help nurse practitioners expand the access of care.

House Bill 1303 would give full practice authority to nurse practitioners, so they can better practice in under-served communities. The bill was authored by Rep. Donnie Scoggin (District 89).

The bill would change a state law so advanced practice registered nurses could provide care without the oversight of a doctor. Nurse practitioners in the state are currently required to pay a fee to discuss a patient’s file. The bill would help ease those financial shackles that some nurse practitioners currently face.

“Doctors, currently, are reviewing about 10 percent of nurse practitioners patients’ charts. That typically happens two weeks after the nurse practitioner has seen the patient,” said Getty Israel, CEO of Sisters in Birth.

Dr. Mark Horne, the president of the Mississippi State Medical Association, is opposed to House Bill 1303. He said the association values nurse practitioners and said there’s value associated with good collaboration.

The bill is currently being considered by the Mississippi Senate’s Public Health and Welfare Committee.