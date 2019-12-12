Billy Dee Williams to attend Mississippi Comic Con in 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Actor Billy Dee Williams will attend Mississippi Comic Con in 2020. Before that, he will return to the “Star Wars” universe as Lando Calrissian in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019.

Williams’ career includes the films “Undercover Brother”, “Nighthawks”, “Bingo Long” and “Bryan’s Song.” His introduction in the “Star Wars” trilogy allowed Billy Dee to continue his role in “Return of the Jedi”; as General Calrissian, piloting the Millennium Falcon directly into the second Death Star destroying it from within.

His popularity in the fantasy Sci-Fi genre continued when he took the role of Gotham’s district attorney Harvey Dent in Tim Burton’s “Batman.” His “Batman” legacy continued finally when he got to voice the character of “Two-Face” in the “LEGO: BATMAN” movie.

Williams has been nominated for many industry awards including The Emmy, The Independent Spirit Award as well as winning the TV Land Award and the Image Award.

Aside from his film career, Williams starred in the television series “Dynasty”, “18 Wheels of Justice”, “Night Shift”, “Gideon’s Crossing”, “LOST” and more recently has had a few unforgettable roles on series such as “NCIS” and “White Collar.”

Recently, Williams clarified remarks he made in a recent interview with Esquire, stating definitely that he is not gender fluid.

Mississippi Comic Con will be on June 27 and 28, 2020, at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson.