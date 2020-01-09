Biloxi councilman challenging U.S. Rep. Palazzo in GOP primary

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Republican city official says he will try to unseat one of Mississippi’s Republican congressmen. Biloxi City Councilman Robert Deming is filing papers Thursday to challenge Rep. Steven Palazzo in south Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.

Palazzo was first elected in 2010, when he unseated Democrat Gene Taylor. Palazzo is a military veteran and often praises President Donald Trump.

Deming says Palazzo isn’t providing leadership for the district and isn’t helping Trump. Deming was first elected to the Biloxi council in 2013. Mississippi’s party primaries are March 10.