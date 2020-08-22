Biloxi leaders recommend boaters move vessels ahead of tropical storms

Severe Weather Information

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) – According to WLOX, boaters in Biloxi’s public harbors and marinas were notified Saturday morning that it’s “highly recommended” that their vessels be relocated to safer locations.

Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico, and the weather conditions are expected to impact Mississippi next week.

Leaders said people with extra vehicles or trailers in marina or harbor parking lots should remove them by 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Boaters were also told that finger piers near their docking area must be free and clear of all unnecessary items.

