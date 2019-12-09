Birthday wishes pour in for Governor Phil Bryant

WJTV
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Twitter users are sending major love and appreciation to Governor Phil Bryant today for his 65th birthday!
Happy birthday, @PhilBryantMS!— Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. (@MayorFlaggs) December 9, 2019
Happy birthday, @PhilBryantMS!
Wishing my friend @PhilBryantMS a very happy birthday! Thanks for your devout leadership to our great state. It has a been a pleasure to work with you over the years. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HawWZQ1nrk— Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) December 9, 2019
Wishing my friend @PhilBryantMS a very happy birthday! Thanks for your devout leadership to our great state. It has a been a pleasure to work with you over the years. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HawWZQ1nrk
Happy Birthday Governor @PhilBryantMS !— Gerald Harris (@GeraldHarrisTV) December 9, 2019
Happy Birthday Governor @PhilBryantMS !
Happy birthday, Gov. @PhilBryantMS! Thank you for always being a proud Southern Miss alumnus and for all of your work on behalf of the state of Mississippi. USM is grateful for you.— Rodney D. Bennett (@USMDrB) December 9, 2019
Happy birthday, Gov. @PhilBryantMS! Thank you for always being a proud Southern Miss alumnus and for all of your work on behalf of the state of Mississippi. USM is grateful for you.
Happy, happy birthday Governor! @PhilBryantMS pic.twitter.com/u95cDvkyM6— kkline20 (@kkline201) December 9, 2019
Happy, happy birthday Governor! @PhilBryantMS pic.twitter.com/u95cDvkyM6
Happy Birthday to my friend and mentor Governor @PhilBryantMS! Mississippi is a better State as a result of your leadership. I will be forever grateful for the guidance you have provided me. pic.twitter.com/iQUMtdfrNB— Joel R. Carter, Jr. (@JoelCarterMS) December 9, 2019
Happy Birthday to my friend and mentor Governor @PhilBryantMS! Mississippi is a better State as a result of your leadership. I will be forever grateful for the guidance you have provided me. pic.twitter.com/iQUMtdfrNB
Happy Birthday, Governor @PhilBryantMS#DRA appreciates your support to create jobs, build communities and improve lives throughout the #Delta region. pic.twitter.com/RoR20vzzDm— Delta Reg. Authority (@DeltaRegional) December 9, 2019
Happy Birthday, Governor @PhilBryantMS#DRA appreciates your support to create jobs, build communities and improve lives throughout the #Delta region. pic.twitter.com/RoR20vzzDm
@PhilBryantMS Happy Birthday! Thank you for your leadership and service to our great state!— Jason Shelton (@jasonformiss) December 9, 2019
@PhilBryantMS Happy Birthday! Thank you for your leadership and service to our great state!
Happy birthday to an outstanding governor and statesman, @PhilBryantMS!— Mississippi GOP (@MSGOP) December 9, 2019
Happy birthday to an outstanding governor and statesman, @PhilBryantMS!
Happy Birthday, @PhilBryantMS ! pic.twitter.com/ZYt5qexxxU— Bethany Stanfill (@BethanyS_MS) December 9, 2019
Happy Birthday, @PhilBryantMS ! pic.twitter.com/ZYt5qexxxU