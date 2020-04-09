Bishop gets heat for church service

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The governor has now stepped in and asked the bishop to stop having in-person church services during the pandemic.
The governor invited Bishop Stanley Searcy to his daily news conference Wednesday.

Bishop Searcy preached from the pulpit of New Hope.
He says on Palm Sunday they staggered the pews, asked no one to stand directly behind one another and checked their temperatures.

It’s a church that can normally hold 1,800 people.
Searcy says he’ll hold off on holding church until after April 20. ​

