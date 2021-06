JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Black Business Expo will be hosted at the Jackson Convention Center on August 21, 2021.

Black business owners from across the state will be able to sell their products and promote their businesses on a wider scale.

This is the 6th annual event which is usually held at Tougaloo College. One organizer said they needed a bigger venue for the event this year.

