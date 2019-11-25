Black Friday Guide: Store hours and apps for shoppers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Black Friday is just around the corner.

If you’re brave enough to face the crowds, you may need a plan before you head to the stores.

In order to complete your shopping list, here’s what you need to know:

STORE HOURS

Bass Pro: Opens at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday.

Bath and Body Works: Opens at 4:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Opens at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday.

Belk: Opens at 4:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Opens at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday.

Best Buy: Opens 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Opens at 8:00 a.m. on Black Friday.

Big Lots: Opens at 7:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Opens at 6:00 a.m on Black Friday.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens at 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday.

Dollar General: Opens at 7:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

J.C. Penny: Opens at 2:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving until 10:00 p.m. on Black Friday.

Khol’s: Opens at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Open for 24 hours on Black Friday.

Michael’s: Opens at 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Opens at 7:00 a.m. on Black Friday.

Northpark Mall: Opens at 4:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Opens at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday.

Old Navy: Opens at 3:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving until 11:00 p.m. on Black Friday.

Outlets of Mississippi: Opens at 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Opens at 8:00 a.m. on Black Friday.

Target: Opens at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Opens at 7:00 a.m. on Black Friday.

Ulta: Opens at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday.

Walgreens: Open 24 hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Walmart: Open 24 hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

BLACK FRIDAY APPS

Flipp

The Flipp app lets you search flyer deals and coupons by item, brand or category to quickly find deals in your area.

Santa’s Bag

The Santa’s Bag app allows you to budget presents for everyone on your Christmas list.

Price Cruncher

The price comparison app that allows you to save your favorite items and compare prices.

Shopular

The app will notify you of coupons and other deals. Users can also communicate with each other and share saving tips.

ShopSavvy

Download ShopSavvy and find deals from popular stores. Use your phone to scan the barcode of any item and compare prices.

Rakuten

Ebates, a cashback website is offering shoppers “double cash back” at participating retailers, too, for a limited time. For more information, visit ebates.com.

The Coupons App

Find deals, coupons and online promo codes from over 100,000 retailers and get notified when more deals become available.

Swagbucks

Get cash back while you shop online at more than 1,500 retailers, including big names like Amazon, Walmart and Target.