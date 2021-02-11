Black History Month: Constance Slaughter-Harvey

FOREST, Miss. (WJTV) – February is the month the United States honors Black heritage. Today, we celebrate the honorable Constance Slaughter-Harvey, and the things she has done and continues to do to make Mississippi better.

Throughout Harvey’s life, the word “no” has been motivation.

“If you told me I wasn’t getting in because I was Black, I was gonna get in anyway,” she said.

She said from an early age, determination and education were the bread her parents fed her and her five sisters every day.

“I graduated high school here in Forest. I was valedictorian. I went to Tougaloo. I graduated in 1967. I was president of the student body association. I graduated with honors. Then, I went to the University of Mississippi, but before I went to the University of Mississippi, I went to Harvard for the summer.”

It was Harvey’s first time boarding a plane when going off to Harvard during the summer.

“I remember getting on the plane and it was like we had to walk up. We were just infatuated but little did I know, my sister Clarece would become a stewardess. She was one of the first Black stewardesses for Southern.”

Her family was full of pioneers. Her parents owned and operated the first black business in Forest, Mississippi.

In January 1970, Harvey became the first Black woman to receive a law degree from the University of Mississippi.

“I had a chance to file a lawsuit against the state of Mississippi, against the highway patrol, and we were able to successfully integrate the patrol. Then, I worked with the students of Jackson State, who were injured in the Paris and widow the gentlemen who were murdered in 1970, and most of my practice really dealt with police brutality because that was not unusual.”

Slaughter-Harvey is also the first black female judge in the state of Mississippi.

“I was appointed by judge Idom and approved by two lawyers, they had to agree for me to serve as judge and the judge had recused himself.”

Through the years, she has worked alongside Governor William Winter, President Jimmy Carter, Shirley Chisolm, Gloria Steinam, and former Secretary of State Dick Molphus.

She has traveled all around the world to speak, and now she is back home in Forest making a difference alongside her daughter. She is doing it through Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation Inc. It is in the same building her parent’s store was in.

“We have a health is wealth program. We have an African American historical society, Save Our Youth Through Community Action. There are so many parts of legacy.”