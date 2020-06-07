Black Lives Matter Mississippi holds protest in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Black Lives Matter held a protest in Jackson Saturday afternoon in front of the Governor’s Mansion.

Nearly a thousand people joined Black Lives Matter Mississippi to march in the streets of downtown Jackson. They want to be heard across the nation.

“The young people have the energy. I mean just like Common told us, we need the old people’s wisdom and the young people’s energy. We can be out here all day long, yelling and screaming our hearts out,” said Maisie Brown, one of the organizers.

Demonstrators shared personal stories of how they’ve been racially profiled, including mothers of sons who have been beaten or killed by police. The protesters said black people feel like they are moving targets in this day and age.

People have every right to be angry and upset. We’re not here to cause violence, we’re not here to stir up anything, we just want to be treated fairly. That’s all,” said Joshua Roberts, a member Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

And while millennials led the charge for change on Saturday, the seasoned generation followed right behind them. The former president of the Jackson NAACP said if Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. or Malcolm X were still here, they’d be proud.

“If the dead knew what the living were doing, they would be smiling right now,” stated Ineva May-Pittman.

Members of Black Lives Matter Mississippi said they’re going to keep protesting until their voices are heard.