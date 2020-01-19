Black Women’s Business Expo held to encourage entrepreneurship

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- Girl talk panel, vendors, entertainment, inspirational fun, you name it! The Black Women’s Business Expo catered to all things from entrepreneurship to professional development.

The first annual event was held at Clyde Muse Center in Pearl Saturday to honor black female business owners.

Melissa Banks, Co-Founder of Black Women’s Business Expo said their main priority was to recognize and encourage women who have successful businesses in Mississippi to continue growing.

“Whether it’s starting a business or growing a business you already have, we wanted to have all that under this one roof. The thing about it is women love supporting women but sometimes that gets lost. So we just wanted to put on an experience that brings all these women here today,” expressed Banks.

Those who were in attendance learned several methods to expand their business and how to turn an idea into a money-making venture.

More than 100 business owners and future entrepreneurs attended the expo.