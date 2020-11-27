Blessing Box stationed at Ridgeland Police Department to help people in need

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Blessing Box of Madison has selected the Ridgeland Police Department as the location to help people in need.

The idea was spearheaded by Anna Mattox, founder of the ‘Blessing Box of Madison,’ which kicked off several years ago by a couple of young entrepreneurs.

Joined by her friend, Sophia Hellelfinger, the box is providing much needed help for the community.

Ridgeland police chief John Neal said the two young women approached them with the idea in September. The new blessing box is located in the foyer area of the Ridgeland Police Department.

Anyone can come and get what they need, from free food to personal hygiene products, those are just some of the basic necessities.

While the blessing box isn’t a long term solution, it is meant to be a temporary resource for people in need. Chief Neal said he was happy to have the box placed at the location with easy public access to help those going through hard times, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s certainly something that if you have a need, an immediate need for some kind of food item or some personal hygiene items, then they’ve got those supplies here and it’s no questions asked,” said Chief Neal.

Anyone can enter the doors of the Ridgeland Police Department and from the blessing box, take what they need or leave what they can. During the coronavirus pandemic, the need is especially greater than ever.

If you would like to make nonperishable donations, you can drop them off at the Ridgeland Police Department. For more information about the Blessing Box visit, here.

