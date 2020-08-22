Blighted South Jackson property is now a community garden

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What was once a blight on South Jackson is getting new life, thanks to a community garden.

City Councilman De’Keither Stamps partnered with the Fresh Start Church and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., to create the garden.

The property is along Raymond Road, and it was once a source of drug use, gang activity and prostitution. Now, it’s a place to grow fresh fruit and vegetables.

“Gang signs everywhere and graffiti everywhere and things like that. And now you have a situation where people are getting fresh fruits and vegetables and children who grow vegetables eat vegetables. Kids are are excited, and we look forward to it every couple of months when it’s time to harvest,” said Stamps.

The property was purchased from out of state owners. If you would like to take part in the community garden, you can reach out to Stamps’ office.

