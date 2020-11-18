Blood donations needed for patients currently fighting COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Blood Services is looking for people who have fully recovered from the coronavirus to donate convalescent plasma to help treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients.
Learn more about the qualifications by contacting MBS at (601)368-2692 or nhaley@msblood.com.
