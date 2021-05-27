Boat safety on the reservoir ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s Memorial Day weekend and the reservoir police are expecting a lot of traffic as people take advantage of the three-day weekend.

With nice weather in the forecast, more people getting vaccinated, and that extra day off, law enforcement agencies will be out making sure everyone is staying safe.

The Reservoir police said officers will be out to enforce ordinances put in place to make sure the reservoir is clean and safe.

Glass containers and alcohol are not allowed on the park grounds.

People fishing need to make sure they have their license and a way to dispose their trash.

Glass containers are also forbidden on boats and officers will be making sure everyone is boating safely and responsibly.

There are also a few changes that have been made when it comes to social distancing.

Lt. Trevell Dixon said, “on the boating side it kind of works, a little different now with the social distancing and the mask ordinances. we’re still asking everyone if you feel like you need to social distance, by all means, do so. we’re not going with the half boat capacity thing like we did last year. I am pretty much letting the owners decide what’s best for them and their vessel and their situation.”

All boats must have a fire extinguisher, life preservers, and a whistle or horn along with a boater safety card for those born after June 30, 1980.

The chief said all of the reservoirs officers will be out along with wildlife, fisheries, and park making sure everyone is having a good time safely