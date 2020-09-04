Boating safety at the Reservoir during Labor Day weekend

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Reservoir Police Department wants people to remain safe and practice social distancing this Labor Day weekend.
Authorities said people should be following the state’s COVID-19 guidelines, which include social distancing.
Boaters are asked to have life jackets, fire extinguishers, working horns and whistle along with no drinking and boating.
