Boating safety at the Reservoir during Labor Day weekend

News
Posted: / Updated:

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Reservoir Police Department wants people to remain safe and practice social distancing this Labor Day weekend.

Authorities said people should be following the state’s COVID-19 guidelines, which include social distancing.

Boaters are asked to have life jackets, fire extinguishers, working horns and whistle along with no drinking and boating.

