JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves announced that Bob Anderson would be the new executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Anderson previously worked in the Attorney General’s Office under Lynn Fitch and Jim Hood.

Reeves announced Bob Anderson as the new leader of the Department of Human Services ( previous working in the Jim Hood AG’s office and then AG Fitch’s office ) @WJTV pic.twitter.com/6EZKExH94M — Gerald Harris (@GeraldHarrisTV) March 4, 2020

The announcement comes after the former director of the DHS was arrested in one of the largest embezzlement schemes in state history.