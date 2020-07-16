Bob Miller leaving job as Jackson’s Public Works Director

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bob Miller announced on social media that his time as the Public Works Director with the City of Jackson has come to an end.

He released the following statement on his Facebook page:

It’s Time to Go Home Marilee and I have enjoyed our time in Mississippi, but it’s time for us to go home to Kentucky. I have recently wrapped up my time as Public Works Director with the City of Jackson. It was a privilege to serve Mayor Lumumba and you through these challenging times. We are grateful for your prayers and words of encouragement that lifted and carried us. I am enthusiastic and optimistic about the future of Jackson. There is never a good time to leave the battlefield, but I have provided work plans that may be useful as the City goes forward. We have met many wonderful people and enjoyed your hospitality. We hope that you will stay in touch. Perhaps our paths will cross again someday. Until then, please know that we appreciated you and your wonderful community! Bob Miller, Former Public Works Director for City of Jackson

LATEST STORIES: