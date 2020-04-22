Bobby Rush feeling better after testing positive for coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Blues musician Bobby Rush is in great spirits after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.
Below is statement from Bobby Rush via Facebook:
Ladies & Gentlemen, all my friends, and fans, my name is Bobby Rush. I want to thank you for your prayers, concerns, and for all the ways you wished me well through Facebook and phone calls. I love you back. I’m up and well and ready to go. I talked to my doctor yesterday. He gave me the green light andBobby Rush
goodreport. I’m well and up in spirit, physically and in mind. Thank you, thank you, thank you, all my fans. Stay in and sanitize…because it saves lives.