Bobby Rush Performs at the Sweetie Pie’s Grand Opening

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Grand Opening of Sweetie Pie’s in Jackson brought out some big names. Grammy award winning blues singer Bobby Rush hit the stage with a performance following the owner of Sweetie Pie’s Mrs.Robbie.

The two met while Robbie was a singer with Ike and Tina Turner. Bobby Rush describes her as his best friend and it was important to support her on this night.

Making a surprise visit to Jackson for the grand opening, Rose Rock who is the mother of Grammy award winning comedian Chris Rock. Rose is a long-time friend of Mrs.Robbie and she says that she was intentionally on her way home back to New York but decided to turn around.

“The fact that she was like ‘Oh my gosh she’s here’ made it worth it,” said Rose Rock on her surprise to Mrs.Robbie.

Part owner of Sweetie Pie’s Tim Norman says that the restaurant business is a tough business to be in because of the constant hard work that is needed. So they are looking for more employees to join the team so they can continue to host these events.



