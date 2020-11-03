Bodies of husband, wife found burned inside 18-wheeler in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Natchez Democrat, authorities said a husband and wife were found burned inside of an 18-wheeler in Jefferson County near Church Hill community early Sunday morning.

The remains of Ronald Merritt, 45, and his wife, Carisa Merritt, 42, were found inside the big rig outside of a camping ground near Chapel Hill Road after 7:00 a.m. on November 1, 2020.

One witness said he heard something that sounded like a gunshot that morning. A couple of minutes later, a loud explosion sounded off.

According to the newspaper, the witness left the camp later that morning. He said he saw human remains burned inside the truck and called authorities.

Sheriff James Bailey said the cause of the deaths is still under investigation.

