Bodies recovered in Gulf Shores are missing swimmers

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The bodies of two young men who went missing off the coast of Orange Beach on the Alabama Gulf Coast were found early this morning. The discoveries bring a sad end to a search over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Gulf Shores Police said they discovered the bodies of two missing men Tuesday morning. The first was found near the Gulf State Park Lodge at 5:30. About an hour later Police were investigating another body discovered, this time the victim washed up on west Beach, near the West 6th Street Beach Access.

Authorities had spent a day and a half searching for 28-year-old Ryan Guy and 22-year-old Darius Robinson. Both men are from the New Orleans area. Family members were praying for a miracle.

The two were last seen in the water of Perdido Pass Sunday evening clinging to a flotation device, waving for help. They were swimming with 28-year-old Jasmine Brundy. She was pulled from the water and flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition. Tuesday Orange Beach Police said her family said she was showing slight improvement. Orange Beach Police were assisted by Orange Beach Fire, Orange Beach Surf Rescue, ALEA Marine Police, ALEA Aviation, Alabama Marine Resources, Daphne Search and Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard and Gulf Shores Police Department. High winds and strong currents made the surf rough and the search difficult.