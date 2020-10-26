Body found after house fire on Nichols Blvd. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Jackson are investigating after a body was found after a house fire Monday morning.

The incident happened at a home in the 3800 block of Nichols Boulevard just after 8:00 a.m. The victim has not been identified at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

