Body found at Poindexter Park in Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the body was found just after 8:00 a.m. at Poindexter Park.

There’s no word on how the person died. Police have not released any additional details.

