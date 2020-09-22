Body found at Poindexter Park in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the body was found just after 8:00 a.m. at Poindexter Park.

There’s no word on how the person died. Police have not released any additional details.

Breaking News: A body was found at Poindexter Park in downtown Jackson. @JacksonMSPolice is on the scene. pic.twitter.com/jxmogpm0pF — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) September 22, 2020

