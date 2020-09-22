Body found at Poindexter Park in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning.
Investigators said the body was found just after 8:00 a.m. at Poindexter Park.
There’s no word on how the person died. Police have not released any additional details.
