According to the Hinds County Coroner, the person found in a church parking lot may have been dead for as much as two days.

The woman was found inside her car. There were no signs of trauma.

An autopsy is pending.

Jackson police say a body was discovered just off Old Canton Road near St. Philip’s Episcopal Church.

Jackson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes says so far there is no sign of foul play. Investigators are on the scene now.