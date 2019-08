Flowood police have identified the body of a man found floating in Crystal Lake.

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police have identified the body of a man found floating in Crystal Lake.

Flowood police have identified the man as Thomas Winham.

Winham was born in Georgia but his last known address was in Clinton.

Flowood Police guarded entry to Crystal Lake all of Saturday, as investigators looked for clues into the death of an unclothed man discovered in the water.

Winham’s body was found by two fisherman around 10:00 Saturday morning. Police originally could not identify him and asked for public assistance.

No cause of death has been determined at this time. An autopsy was scheduled to be performed either Tuesday or Wednesday.