Body found in Neshoba County pond identified

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The body that was found weighted down in a Neshoba County pond has been identified. According to the Neshoba Democrat, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old DeMarquis Houston of Philadelphia.

Houston was reported missing by his mother on October 24. She said her son had been missing since October 20. He allegedly told her that he was getting ready to leave with a woman that night.

Two people were charged with capital murder and kidnapping in connection with the case. Seven others were arrested on various related charges. The case remains under investigation.

On February 15, investigators discovered Houston’s body after draining a pond in the Hope community.