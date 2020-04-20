Breaking News
Body found in submerged vehicle in Mendenhall creek

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Department of Transportation maintenance crew discovered a vehicle submerged in a creek in Mendenhall on Monday. Crew members were cleaning debris and trash along Highway 49 South.

MDOT released a statement about the incident:

A maintenance crew in Simpson County found the body of a missing man in his car on U.S. Highway 49 near Mendenhall. The car was in a deep gulley.

MDOT

Officer Allen Moore said the body was identified as Robert Dalton Curtis of Magee. He was last seen on April 14, 2020 and reported missing on April 16, 2020.

Investigators said it appeared the vehicle was traveling north on the highway, crossed the median and crashed into the creek.

