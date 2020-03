TCHULA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Tchula Police Department said the body found in Tchula Lake on Thursday, March 26, is believed to be the body of a missing man.

According to investigators, Anthony Taylor went missing on Thursday, March 19. He was last seen on Wednesday, March 18.

The body has been sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy and identification. The case is being treated as a homicide investigation.