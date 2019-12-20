Body found, infant safe may be missing Texas mom, baby

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (AP) — Authorities searching for a missing Austin, Texas, woman and her infant daughter have recovered the body of a woman and found a child safe at a home on the outskirts of Houston.

Tammy Broussard told NBC News that she was told by police that the body is likely that of her 33-year-old daughter, Heidi Broussard, and was found in the trunk of a car at the home in Jersey Village about 130 miles (209 kilometers) southeast of Austin.

Tammy Broussard said she was told by police her granddaughter, Heidi Broussard’s daughter Margot Carey, was found in good condition.

Cy-Fair Fire Department Lt. Daniel Arizpe told KPRC-TV a 1-month-old girl found at the home was taken to a hospital for treatment, but had “no obvious injuries or problems.”

FBI agents from Houston were also at the scene, but the agency later referred questions to Austin police.

Austin police spokeswoman Lisa Cortinas told The Associated Press that police can not confirm that the missing woman and her daughter have been found, but said an announcement may be made later Friday.

Heidi Broussard and her newborn daughter, Margot Carey were last seen Dec. 12 in Austin when Broussard dropped a child at an elementary school that morning.