Body found near Jackson church

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - One of my Facebook friends asked me about the big tree at Sky Lake near Belzoni. The first time I saw the big tree, I was riding on a four-wheeler with Mark Simmons, who owned the land at that time. Our quest was to go see the biggest bald cypress in Mississippi, which would make it in all probability the biggest tree in the state.

There is a big one at Cat Island, Louisiana, but it is actually two trees that have grown together. This one, and another giant hollow tree at Sky Lake, stand alone. This whole swamp was logged back in the 1930s, but these two big trees still stand here because they have defects.