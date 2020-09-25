JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a scene after a body was found near a Jackson church on Friday.
The body was discovered near Lynch Street. According to a worker at a nearby daycare, a young man found the body while riding his bike through the parking lot of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.
Jackson police haven’t released any additional details at this time. The cause of death is under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- President Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
- Reds say broadcaster Thom Brennaman resigns after anti-gay slur
- Body found near Jackson church
- Focused on Mississippi: Bald Cypress trees at Sky Lake
- National Hunting and Fishing Day to be on Sept. 26 in Mississippi