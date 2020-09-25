Body found near Jackson church

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a scene after a body was found near a Jackson church on Friday.

The body was discovered near Lynch Street. According to a worker at a nearby daycare, a young man found the body while riding his bike through the parking lot of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.

Jackson police haven’t released any additional details at this time. The cause of death is under investigation.

