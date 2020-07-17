Body found on Belvedere Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on the corner of Belvedere Drive and Fremont Street Friday morning.
The incident happened near the Belvedere Cove Apartment complex. Neighbors said they’ve heard gunshots in the past, but they didn’t hear anything overnight.
Police have not released any information about the victim or how he died.
LATEST STORIES:
- Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor
- Colorado store receives threats after videotaped incident of woman refusing to wear mask
- Rep. Earle Banks hospitalized due to COVID-19
- Interpreter worried after Gov. Stitt tests positive for COVID-19
- Rev. C.T. Vivian, key civil rights leader, MLK associate, dies at 95