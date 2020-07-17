Body found on Belvedere Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on the corner of Belvedere Drive and Fremont Street Friday morning.

The incident happened near the Belvedere Cove Apartment complex. Neighbors said they’ve heard gunshots in the past, but they didn’t hear anything overnight.

Police have not released any information about the victim or how he died.

UPDATE: At least one person is dead at the intersection of Belvedere Dr. and Fremont St. Jackson Police have not confirmed what happened or how the victim died. Be sure to stay with @WJTV as we find out more. — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) July 17, 2020

LATEST STORIES: