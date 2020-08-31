Body found on Capers Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found Monday morning.

Police said the body was found on Capers Avenue near Monument Street around 10:30 a.m. They received a call from a concerned citizen.

According to investigators, the victim was shot multiple times. His identity has not been released.

There’s no suspect information or motive at this time.

