Body found on Capers Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found Monday morning.
Police said the body was found on Capers Avenue near Monument Street around 10:30 a.m. They received a call from a concerned citizen.
According to investigators, the victim was shot multiple times. His identity has not been released.
There’s no suspect information or motive at this time.
