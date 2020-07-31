Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Jackson police: Man killed inside vehicle on Erie Street

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Erie Street just after 7:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim was inside a vehicle when he was shot multiple times.

The victim has not been identified at this time. There’s no word on a suspect.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories