Jackson police: Man killed inside vehicle on Erie Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday morning.
The shooting happened in the 700 block of Erie Street just after 7:30 a.m.
According to investigators, the victim was inside a vehicle when he was shot multiple times.
The victim has not been identified at this time. There’s no word on a suspect.
