JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting after a body was found on Fielding Avenue.

According to police, the shooting happened Friday morning before 3:30. Officers found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds.

There are no suspects, and a motive is currently unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Jackson Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).