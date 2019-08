On August 19, the Jackson Police Department was on Horton Avenue investigating the discovery of an unidentified body.

The body was later identified as 26-year-old Nicholas Boykin.

Autopsy results revealed, Boykin suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to JPD, there is no suspect or motive in this case.

If you have any information about his death, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

