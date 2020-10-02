Body found on I-55 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on I-55 North near Northside Drive Friday morning.
The body was discovered on the interstate. Police blocked some lanes while they investigated.
Officials said they received a call about a pedestrian hit.
The case is still under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now: President Trump contracts COVID-19; Zoom mishap goes viral
- WATCH: City of Las Vegas hosts Remembrance Ceremony, name reading in honor of #1October victims
- Students take over virtual classroom when glitch forces teachers off
- 672 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi
- Trump age, weight puts him at higher risk of virus complications