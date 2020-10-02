Body found on I-55 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on I-55 North near Northside Drive Friday morning.

The body was discovered on the interstate. Police blocked some lanes while they investigated.

Officials said they received a call about a pedestrian hit.

The case is still under investigation.

